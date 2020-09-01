Two states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, none removed, 30 states total on list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that two states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from areas of high infection rates to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

Alaska and Montana were added to the list, and none were removed this week, so there are now 30 states total on the list, including the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

The full updated list of states on the travel advisory:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said earlier this summer.

“New Yorkers made enormous sacrifices to get our numbers as low as they are today, and we don’t want to give up an inch of that hard-earned progress. That’s why these travel advisory precautions are so important – we don’t want people who travel to states with high community spread to bring the virus back here,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Tuesday press release. “While it’s good news that five states have been removed from the travel advisory, the list remains far too long as America continues to struggle with COVID-19. New Yorkers should stay vigilant and be careful—wear a mask, socially distance, and be smart. This pandemic is not over.”

There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt and stays of less than 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.

For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 432 (+14)

– 432 (+14) Patients Newly Admitted – 64

– 64 Hospital Counties – 31

– 31 Number ICU – 109 (+0)

– 109 (+0) Number ICU with Intubation – 54 (+3)

– 54 (+3) Total Discharges – 75,142 (+42)

– 75,142 (+42) Deaths – 3

– 3 Total Deaths – 25,331

Of the 76,997 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 754, or 0.98 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: