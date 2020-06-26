U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visits Corning Glass

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – After receiving $204 million in federal funding, Corning Incorporated invited US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand to take a tour of their pharmaceutical technologies facility in Big Flats.

The money will accelerate both the manufacturing and production of glass vials for COVID-19 vaccination and other drugs.

“I’m thrilled that Corning was chosen to expand their production capabilities during this crisis. Their hard work in months to come will keep New York on the frontlines of our federal response to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Senator Gillibrand. “I have no doubt this facility is capable of stepping up to the challenge of manufacturing glass vials essential for the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine that will help our communities stay healthy. This is exactly the kind of resilience and dedication that New York businesses are known for. I am so grateful for their work and the opportunity to visit the site of this enormous project.”

Gillibrand explains why this glass is so important to invest in.

“The reasons why this technology is so important is because the glass is made differently than other pharmaceutical vials and it’s different in a couple of ways, first of all, the outside of the surface is very smooth, and so when you are trying to fill a large number of vials very quickly, the smoother the outside of the vial allows you to do it that much more quickly and less breakage,” Senator Gillibrand.

A vaccine for the coronavirus has not been created yet. When one is discovered, the goal is to be prepared to distribute them to as many people as possible.

“Because we need to have vaccines for 300 million people in this country, and we can do it,” Senator Gillibrand said. “Their contract is to produce 350 million vials, which means you can have billions of doses, and so it is a solution that so needed, and so urgent right now.”