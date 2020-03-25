1  of  4
Breaking News
SUNY CCC student tests positive for COVID-19 First COVID-19 case confirmed in Bradford County Eight Steuben County resident tests positive for COVID-19 Chemung County Health Department confirming third Coronavirus Case

UAW: Two members die from COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WLNS) – In a letter to United Auto Workers members today, Union President Rory Gamble said two members have died from coronavirus.

One of the members was from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Sterling Heights, the other was from FCA in Indiana.

“This is a terrible tragedy for our entire UAW family,” Gamble said in a COVID-19 update on the UAW website. “I want you to know that we are working around the clock with companies in every sector, health officials and governmental agencies across this nation to keep our members and our communities safe.”

FCA has told UAW that they intend to comply with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s order and have no plans to reopen on March 30.

On March 23rd, UAW got American Axle and Manufacturing to close a Michigan facility after a worker tested positive for coronavirus at the Fraser location.

In another statement made today, the UAW Ford Department says they will help produce protective equipment.

“UAW Ford members have a history of working together for the good of our Nation,” said UAW Vice President Gerald Kariem in a statement on the UAW website. “We look forward to collaborating with Ford so that once again UAW members can find ways to improve the health and safety of all Americans during this national emergency.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now