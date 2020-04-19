Unemployment cries from the people of New York

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) – A surge in unemployment as many Americans have to file due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a local woman shares her difficulty in filing.

18 News heard of a Facebook page created to help New York residents with unemployment issues from a viewer call-in.

He didn’t want to speak on camera, but when 18 News reached out to the page, there was an overwhelming response.

Over 200 people from across the State were willing to share their stories with WETM.

With people waiting weeks to claim unemployment in the past month, a local woman talks about her own struggles.

“It feels like you’re running head-on into a brick wall,” said the Endicott resident. “There’s no one to call. You can’t get through to the system. The system they added servers, but the website still crashes. Sometimes you log on and it crashes and says it’s not available.”

Now she wanted to remain anonymous in fear of retribution.

She said it took her 14 days and numerous phone calls that took hours of her day to just get her initial filing. She began filing on Mar. 17 and got through on Mar 31, and her claim is still pending to this date.

However, she is not alone and is fighting to file for unemployment with over 20,000 members of the HELP US – NYS Unemployment Issues Facebook page.