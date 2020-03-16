United Way providing $20,000 in emergency funding during COVID-19

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – United Way of the Southern Tier’s Board of Directors has approved $20,000 in emergency funds for local programs that are serving our most vulnerable populations during this COVID-19 pandemic.

United Way of the Southern Tier is using its Strategic Investment Fund to provide additional funding to programs that serve senior citizens and needy individuals and families in Chemung and Steuben counties.

Emergency grants have been made to:

Meals on Wheels of Chemung County

Corning Meals on Wheels

Pro Action of Steuben and Yates, Inc. Senior Nutrition Program

Samaritan Center in Elmira

Turning Point in Bath

Salvation Army in Corning

Salvation Army in Elmira

Salvation Army in Hornell

“Keeping our seniors healthy and providing working families with basic needs is incredibly important at this time,” said United Way of the Southern Tier President & CEO Stephen Hughes. “We will continue to monitor the needs of agencies and may need to provide additional assistance as the crisis unfolds.”

The Strategic Investment Fund was established to help provide additional support to existing programs that experience an “unanticipated, substantial change in client need which, if left unaided, compromises the ability of the program to deliver on results.”