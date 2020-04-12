1  of  3
Breaking News
Steuben County has two additional deaths from COVID-19, 10 total First death in Tioga County from COVID-19 Chemung County at 51 total COVID-19 cases

Up 1 COVID-19 case in Chemung County, 52 total

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Public Health Department confirmed 1 positive case of COVID-19 bringing totals to 52 as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

Here are the updates from the Health Department:

  • Total tests completed: 733
  • Test results pending: 93
  • Confirmed cases: 52
  • Number of confirmed hospitalized: 6
  • Recovered: 19
  • Deaths: 1

The health department advised residents to celebrate this holiday with only those living in your household and staying connected online.

Stay tuned for the latest numbers with 18 News on-air and online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now