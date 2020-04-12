Up 1 COVID-19 case in Chemung County, 52 total

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Public Health Department confirmed 1 positive case of COVID-19 bringing totals to 52 as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

Here are the updates from the Health Department:

Total tests completed: 733

Test results pending: 93

Confirmed cases: 52

Number of confirmed hospitalized: 6

Recovered: 19

Deaths: 1

The health department advised residents to celebrate this holiday with only those living in your household and staying connected online.

