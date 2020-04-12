Up 1 COVID-19 case in Chemung County, 52 total

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Public Health Department confirmed 1 positive case of COVID-19 bringing totals to 52 as of 10 a.m. Sunday.
Here are the updates from the Health Department:
- Total tests completed: 733
- Test results pending: 93
- Confirmed cases: 52
- Number of confirmed hospitalized: 6
- Recovered: 19
- Deaths: 1
The health department advised residents to celebrate this holiday with only those living in your household and staying connected online.
Stay tuned for the latest numbers with 18 News on-air and online.