ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—An updated COVID-19 booster shot specifically targeting Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 is now available, but your age will determine if you’re eligible for it.

According to the CDC, boosters are recommended for anyone five and up who completed the primary series.

As of right now, kids ages 5 to 11 are recommended to only get the original booster. For those who are ages 12 to 17 they can get an updated Pfizer Booster. Anyone 18 and older, they can receive either the updated Pfizer or Moderna booster.

“As long as it has been two or more months since your last booster you are eligible to receive the new bivalent booster, stated Heather Ferrarese.

Heather Ferrarese, is pharmacist in Oxford, New York and is the President of the Pharmacist Society of the State of New York. She said people in her community are eager to get it.

“Today is the first day our pharmacy is administering the new bivalent booster and we have over 100 people scheduled to receive the vaccine today.”

Chain pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens are also offering the updated booster.



“This season, we encourage everyone to stay protected by getting vaccinated with this more targeted and updated COVID-19 booster in addition to receiving their flu shot or other routine immunizations in a single visit,” said Dr. Anita Patel, Walgreens Vice President of Pharmacy Services Development.

CVS is also encouraging people to get a flu shot as well as the COVID booster and is reminding everyone that a patient can choose to receive the updated Pfizer or Moderna shot, regardless of which company’s vaccine they had previously.