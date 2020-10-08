Upstate Farms Cheese hosting mandatory COVID-19 testing for employees amid outbreak

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department will be conducting mandatory COVID-19 testing for employees at Upstate Farms Cheese after multiple employees tested positive for the virus.

Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith tells 18 News that there are 20 employees of Upstate Farms Cheese who have tested positive for the virus, 15 of which are residents of Steuben County, at a facility that employs over 200 people.

Smith says that the County and State Health Departments, as well as Ag & Markets, went to the Campbell facility “to survey their operation and (make) some recommendations to hopefully help stop the spread there.”

“If the cluster proves larger through testing they will need to reconfigure their staffing pattern to accommodate the vacancies created by those employees who may be out on isolation.”

According to a letter obtained by 18 News, the mandatory testing will be done on Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for employees only.

Joe Duscher, Chief Operating Officer at Upstate Niagara Coop, tells 18 News that the facility, which has been deemed an essential business, has a safety plan that was filed with the state. That plan includes mask requirements, social distancing, hygiene, and cleaning protocols. Employees are also subject to temperature checks at their guard gate before entering the facility.

“We have a good safety plan in place,” said Duscher on Thursday afternoon. He adds that their main goal with the mandatory testing is to find any asymptomatic employees to stop the spread inside the facility.

Some of the employees who had previously tested positive have since recovered and returned to work, according to Duscher.

Should an employee not comply with the testing, which has been mandated by the health department, Duscher says the county has a list of employees and the health department will determine the next course of action.

There are currently no plans to temporarily close the facility should an unexpected number of positive results come back, according to Duscher.

On Wednesday, Steuben County reported 252 active cases of COVID-19 with 325 recoveries and 56 deaths.