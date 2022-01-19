Upstate New York Poison Center sets reminder for at home COVID-19 test kits

FILE – Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for those on their plans, the Biden administration […]

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) — The Upstate New York Poison Center wants to remind families of the dangers that the at home COVID-19 test kits can have on young children.

With many different kits on the market today, each kit includes potentially dangerous comnpounds in the small liquid bottles inside of the packaging.

That liquid is used to create the chemical reaction necessary to produce a positive or negative result. Thankfully these kits only have a small amount of that liquid in which accidental esposure won’t cause serious illness for most people.

“For a good number of at-home Covid-19 test kits, it is unlikely someone who is accidentally exposed to the liquid in a test kit will become sick,” says poison center medical director Dr. Vince Calleo, “However, determination of the test, ingredients, and volume is essential in determining if the liquid was toxic. If you or anyone in your home develops symptoms, please call our poison center or seek immediate medical attention.”

The bottles can look like other common household products, and accidental usage can be possible with young children. If you or anyone in your home develops symptoms, they ask you to call the poison control center or seek immediate medical attention.

To date, the Upstate New York Poison Control Center has received more than a dozen calls in regard to these products.

For any questions or concerns you can call the Upstate Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.