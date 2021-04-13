US recommends pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine use over blood clots

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

WASHINGTON (WGHP) — U.S. government-run vaccine sites are expected to stop offering the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after multiple people developed blood clots, according to the New York Times.

The announcement is expected Tuesday after six people in the U.S. developed blood clots within two weeks of getting the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration is working to determine if there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots.

The Times reported that one woman died from a possibly vaccine-related clot. Another is in critical condition.

All six of the patients were women between ages 18 and 48.

The decision to halt use of the vaccine comes after the U.S. had already used the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on nearly 7 million people, according to the New York Times.

The government is only recommending that states halt usage of the vaccine but is not requiring them to stop.

The FDA is planning to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. You can watch it here.

