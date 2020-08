(WUTR/WETM) – Father Richard Dellos, Pastor of St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church in West Utica, passed away on Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 82.

Fr. Dellos, an Elmira native, had been pastor of St. Joseph & St. Patrick since 2002.

The church held a special mass on Monday prior to Fr. Dellos death

Details on funeral arrangements will be released by the Diocese of Syracuse soon.