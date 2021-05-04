Vaccinations increasing while COVID-19 infections decrease statewide, according to Gov. Cuomo

(WETM) – The New York vaccination rate is increasing as COVID-19 infections are decreasing. Governor Cuomo says it is not a time for New Yorkers to let their guards down.
“New Yorkers have embodied the spirit of New York Tough, and it shows in our numbers more and more every day,” Governor Cuomo said. “It is easier than ever to receive the vaccine and as the rate of vaccinations increases and the rate of infection decreases we are able to accelerate the reopening. While the light at the end of the tunnel has never been brighter, this war isn’t over. I encourage New Yorkers to continue doing the things we know stop COVID in its tracks: wear a mask, practice social distancing and, most importantly, get vaccinated. I urge those who have yet to be vaccinated to do the right thing for themselves, their families and their communities and roll up your sleeve. We are all in this together.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 96,747
- Total Positive – 2,173
- Percent Positive – 2.25%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.76%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,573 (+34)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -611
- Patients Newly Admitted – 264
- Number ICU – 625 (+12)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 381 (+2)
- Total Discharges – 176,676 (+197)
- Deaths – 39
- Total Deaths – 42,129
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|85
|0.01%
|29%
|Central New York
|63
|0.01%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|221
|0.02%
|39%
|Long Island
|359
|0.01%
|36%
|Mid-Hudson
|253
|0.01%
|46%
|Mohawk Valley
|31
|0.01%
|38%
|New York City
|1,209
|0.01%
|34%
|North Country
|16
|0.00%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|83
|0.01%
|51%
|Western New York
|253
|0.02%
|33%
|Statewide
|2,573
|0.01%
|37%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|238
|197
|17%
|Central New York
|233
|169
|27%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|220
|45%
|Long Island
|846
|591
|30%
|Mid-Hudson
|671
|398
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|77
|21%
|New York City
|2,528
|1,850
|27%
|North Country
|57
|23
|60%
|Southern Tier
|115
|68
|41%
|Western New York
|545
|334
|39%
|Statewide
|5,727
|3,927
|31%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Capital Region
|1.55%
|1.43%
|1.47%
|Central New York
|1.51%
|1.55%
|1.58%
|Finger Lakes
|2.81%
|2.85%
|2.92%
|Long Island
|1.88%
|1.79%
|1.74%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.88%
|1.77%
|1.77%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.45%
|1.44%
|1.38%
|New York City
|1.78%
|1.72%
|1.65%
|North Country
|1.98%
|2.07%
|2.00%
|Southern Tier
|0.70%
|0.71%
|0.74%
|Western New York
|3.38%
|3.38%
|3.23%
|Statewide
|1.84%
|1.79%
|1.76%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Bronx
|1.74%
|1.70%
|1.66%
|Brooklyn
|2.16%
|2.09%
|1.98%
|Manhattan
|1.07%
|1.04%
|0.98%
|Queens
|1.88%
|1.80%
|1.76%
|Staten Island
|2.10%
|2.05%
|2.00%
Of the 2,043,441 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,212
|20
|Allegany
|3,329
|7
|Broome
|18,057
|37
|Cattaraugus
|5,433
|11
|Cayuga
|6,085
|13
|Chautauqua
|8,670
|14
|Chemung
|7,408
|12
|Chenango
|3,322
|13
|Clinton
|4,720
|7
|Columbia
|3,913
|9
|Cortland
|3,652
|9
|Delaware
|2,276
|4
|Dutchess
|28,816
|35
|Erie
|86,897
|155
|Essex
|1,546
|0
|Franklin
|2,496
|3
|Fulton
|4,233
|6
|Genesee
|5,248
|10
|Greene
|3,271
|3
|Hamilton
|303
|0
|Herkimer
|5,023
|12
|Jefferson
|5,707
|17
|Lewis
|2,569
|3
|Livingston
|4,230
|14
|Madison
|4,400
|2
|Monroe
|64,569
|162
|Montgomery
|4,106
|8
|Nassau
|180,992
|132
|Niagara
|19,270
|42
|NYC
|917,944
|832
|Oneida
|21,950
|13
|Onondaga
|37,416
|57
|Ontario
|7,186
|17
|Orange
|47,390
|41
|Orleans
|2,967
|17
|Oswego
|7,267
|13
|Otsego
|3,334
|5
|Putnam
|10,456
|8
|Rensselaer
|10,957
|5
|Rockland
|46,388
|26
|Saratoga
|14,863
|30
|Schenectady
|12,778
|24
|Schoharie
|1,616
|1
|Schuyler
|1,022
|2
|Seneca
|1,945
|5
|St. Lawrence
|6,385
|6
|Steuben
|6,580
|9
|Suffolk
|197,866
|148
|Sullivan
|6,425
|6
|Tioga
|3,601
|7
|Tompkins
|4,160
|0
|Ulster
|13,576
|17
|Warren
|3,497
|8
|Washington
|2,994
|11
|Wayne
|5,494
|9
|Westchester
|128,066
|91
|Wyoming
|3,421
|4
|Yates
|1,144
|1
Yesterday, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,129. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Chenango
|1
|Erie
|5
|Kings
|9
|Manhattan
|3
|Monroe
|4
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|3
|Niagara
|1
|Orange
|2
|Queens
|2
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|1
|Westchester
|1