Variants and vaccines: How worried should we be?

(WETM/NEXSTAR) – When it comes to COVID-19 variants and vaccines, many questions remain nebulous. But with new variants being discovered with frequency, how worried should we be about whether the vaccines will work against novel strains? Earlier this week Governor Cuomo announced that the first case of the South African COVID-19 variant was identified in the New York City area.

Viruses can mutate in two ways: developing resistance to antibody treatments or changing their genome sequence to spread. Like living organisms, viruses mutate in order to survive, but most changes aren’t significant. First-generation COVID-19 vaccines appear to be working against today’s variants, but makers already are taking steps to update their recipes if health authorities decide that’s needed.

“Variants arise when viruses mutate within people. The more opportunity it has to infect the more opportunity it has to replicate its genome,” John Moore, professor of immunology and microbiology at Weill Cornell Medicine, said.

“They’re noticing there is more aggressive spread meaning that it [variant] is spreading more quickly person to person,” Dr. Justin Nistico, D.O, from Arnot Health told 18 News.

18 News reported earlier this month that the U.S. variant tracking process is fairly new, as the CDC increased their sampling capacity in January.

“The CDC has kind of built-up or really primed their system to start identifying these variants,” Dr. Nistico added.

In the Twin Tiers, health systems like Arnot Health and Steuben County Public Health feel prepared if a variant outbreak were to occur locally.

Dr. Nistico added, “We have a lot of different treatment modalities that the state has helped us with and also we have worked with other health facilities that are in the region.”

“We do not have any new written guidance from the State Department of Health on treating a variant any differently,” Darlene Smith, Director of Steuben County Public Health, said.

With more virus strains popping up around the world, experts are monitoring them closely and evaluating the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines on the new strains. Officials remain optimistic in handling an outbreak because there is significantly more infrastructure in place at the local, state and federal level for virus prevention. Do the vaccines measure up?

“It’s literally too early to tell. We don’t know. The mRNA vaccines are just that much stronger and so there is a very good chance that their efficacy won’t be impacted in any serious way, even by this more problematic South African variant,” Moore added.

By tweaking their vaccines, a process that should be easier than coming up with the original shots. COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna are made with new technology that’s easy to update. The so-called mRNA vaccines use a piece of genetic code for the spike protein that coats the coronavirus, so your immune system can learn to recognize and fight the real thing.

“It’s relatively easy to adjust the composition. It’s just swapping a different gene sequence into the design, but of course, then you have to make the vaccine in very large amounts and that doesn’t happen overnight,” Moore continued.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at UCSF, breaks the variants down into three categories: the good, the bad and the ugly.

The good is the novel coronavirus strain, which started the pandemic. Chin-Hong places the strain in this category because the current vaccines do an excellent job at protecting people from contracting the virus. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — the only two approved vaccines for use in the U.S. — are 95 percent effective at preventing infection.

The bad includes variants such as the so-called U.K. variant, called B.1.1.7., which is thought to be up to 70 percent more transmissible than the initial coronavirus strain.

“It’s in this category because there may be some decrease in [vaccine] efficacy,” Chin-Hong said.

The ugly category features the South African variant, called B.1.351. Chin-Hong placed it in the category because it appears to highly increase transmissibility of the virus. Higher transmissibility means we may need a higher threshold for herd immunity.

Most estimates say we’ll achieve herd immunity when at least 70 percent of a region is vaccinated, but with more transmissible strains, that percentage may need to increase — to 85 percent or more.

“For the good and the bad, everyone thinks the [current] vaccines will work,” Chin-Hong said. But the picture is murkier for the South African variant. In February, for example, Pfizer said the variant could significantly reduce the number of antibodies created by the vaccine — potentially by up to two-thirds.

That’s worrisome to Chin-Hong.

“I’m worried because our vaccine rollout has been very slow around the world. It just seems like we’re playing catch up … I worry that once we vaccinate people, a variant may setup shop and eradicate our progress.”

New variants arise from replication, and replication only occurs “if noses and mouths come together,” Chin-Hong said. So the faster we can vaccinate the people, the greater the odds of stopping these variants in their tracks.

“We can’t really solve COVID until we immunize the world,” Chin-Hong said.