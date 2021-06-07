‘Vax and Scratch’ program extends to 10 NYS sites starting June 7

Coronavirus

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that the “Vax and Scratch” program will extend at 10 state mass vaccination sites starting June 7. The participating sites will be open through Friday, June 11.

The prize payout for this game is available below:

1st$5,000,000
2nd$50,000
3rd$20,000
4th$5,000
5th$2,000
6th$500
7th$400
8th$200
9th$100
10th$50
11th$40
12th$30
13th$20
The ticket, which is sold by retailers across the state for $20, will be provided free to individuals 18+ who take their first dose of Pfizer or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at one of the sites. The sites are open to both walk-ins and appointments.

Sites participating in the program next week are:

CAPITAL REGION

Queensbury Aviation Mall – Sears
578 Aviation Road
Queensbury, NY

FINGER LAKES

Rochester Dome Arena
2695 East Henrietta Rd
Henrietta, NY

LONG ISLAND

Jones Beach – Field 3
1 Ocean Pkwy
Wantagh, NY

Suffolk CCC – Brentwood
1001 Crooked Hill Rd
Brentwood, NY

MID-HUDSON

SUNY Orange
9 East Conkling Ave
Middletown, NY

Ulster Fairgrounds
249 Libertyville Rd
New Paltz, NY

MOHAWK VALLEY

SUNY Oneonta
108 Ravine Parkway
Oneonta, NY

NEW YORK CITY

Bay Eden Senior Center
1220 East 229th St
Bronx, NY

NORTH COUNTRY

SUNY Potsdam
44 Pierrepont Ave
Potsdam, NY

WESTERN NEW YORK

University at Buffalo South Campus
3435 Main St
Buffalo, NY

