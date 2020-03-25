Vermont issues ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order amid added closures

Montpelier, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott issued a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order on Tuesday evening, while also ordering all non-essential businesses to close in-person operations.

“We need everyone to limit activities outside of the home and to practice social distancing at all times to slow the spread of this highly contagious and potentially deadly virus. We all must do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 to minimize infections—particularly for those who are elderly or have underlying chronic health conditions—and prevent it from overwhelming our healthcare facilities. The more Vermonters who take this seriously and stay home, the faster we can return to normal.” Gov. Scott

Mirroring shutdowns across the country and around the world, such restrictive measures minimize unnecessary activities away from home, encouraging people to hunker down to avoid spreading the virus.

Scott’s order tells Vermonters to only leave home if it’s critical to your health and safety. When leaving home, the governor insists that everyone must closely follow social distancing policies.

Deliveries, pickups, and other business conducted online or by phone are welcome to continue. Effective 5 p.m. on Tuesday, all businesses and nonprofits that have not been expressly exempted must suspend all in-person operations. For now, the order remains in effect until April 15.

The governor’s order includes a list of exemptions, including:

Health care

Essential retail (groceries, pharmacies, and hardware stores)

Fuel products and supply

Maintenance of critical infrastructure

News media

Transportation

Critical manufacturing sectors

Since declaring a State of Emergency on March 13, the governor has already instituted limits on hospital visits, public gatherings, and medical procedures, while closing restaurants and schools.

Direct questions about the order to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

See the full order, including all exemptions, below: