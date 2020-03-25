Virtual workout classes amid coronavirus pandemic

CORNING, NY (WETM) – As people shelter in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many daily routines have been put on the back burner, including exercise.

But local gym, Journey 333, wanted to keep people moving, so they set up their webcameras and got to work.

Several times a day there are classes that their members can join right from their own living rooms to stay healthy while stuck at home.

“The feedback has been awesome, we are still breaking a great sweat, it’s challenging, it’s fun, the energy is still there,” said Jeremy Purifoy, owner of Journey 333. “Not being able to be one on one or being physically in each other’s presence, but know that we are still there supporting them, the feedback has been outstanding.”

