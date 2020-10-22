Visitation suspended at Elmira Correctional Facility due to COVID-19 spike

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Visitation at the Elmira Correctional Facility has suspended visitation due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

According to NYSCOPBA, the Elmira Correctional Facility is reporting 295 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning.

Unfortunately, as a result of the significant increase in COVID-19 infections among the incarcerated population at Greene and Elmira Correctional Facilities, effective today, October 21, 2020, at 3pm, visitation at the two facilities will temporarily be suspended until further notice. We have also suspended all transfers in or out of the two facilities and programs at this time. The Department takes seriously its duty to ensure the safety and wellbeing of those that work and live in our correctional facilities. During this difficult time, the Department is appreciative of everyone’s patience and understanding as we continue to face this virus together. New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

On Oct. 2 it was reported that there were just four cases among inmates at Elmira.

