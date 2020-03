(WETM) – Arnot is restricting visitors from their skilled nursing facilities at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital/Taylor Health Center, effective Friday, March 13 at noon.

The decision comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk it creates for older residents.

Arnot says there will be exceptions made for end-of-life situations.

The move by Arnot comes after Elderwood and all Chemung County Nursing Facilities issued restrictions on visitors due to COVID-19.