SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Walk-in COVID-19 vaccines are now available at the Guthrie vaccine clinic, located at 2900 Elmira Street in Sayre, from Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Appointments can also be made for those aged 16 and up by calling 866-488-4743. Ages 18 and up can schedule through eGuthrie online scheduling.

More information about COVID vaccine clinics offered by Guthrie can be accessed at guthrie.org/vaccine.