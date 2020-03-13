WATCH: Cuomo set to make an announcement at 1:30 p.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to make an announcement at 1:30 p.m. from the Red Room in Albany. Click the player above to watch his press conference.

Update:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, during Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily press conference, he said school districts will be the ones to decide if they choose to close due to the coronavirus. Cuomo said that the 180-day rule, where schools are supposed to have 180 days of instruction, will be lifted if a school decides to close and a district will not be penalized.

Governor Cuomo also issued an executive order, saying that the 7-day waiting period for unemployment insurance would be waived if a person is not working because of a coronavirus-related issue. The Governor also said the Public Service Commission will be issuing an order saying that utility companies cannot turn off someone’s utilities if the person did not pay their bill because of a coronavirus job loss.

Currently, in New York State, there are 421 positive cases of coronavirus, which is up 96 cases from Thursday.

To date, New York State has tested a total of 3,260 people for coronavirus. Cuomo is hoping that with the addition of 28 independent labs in New York State testing for the virus, up to 6,000 tests per day can be conducted.

“We’ll be able to do in one day the amount of tests we’ve done to date,” Cuomo said.