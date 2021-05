ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Governor Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give a COVID update and make an announcement on May 26 at 11:30 a.m. from New York City.

The states’ seven-day average COVID positivity rate was in its 50th consecutive day of decline and had dropped below .89%., Gov. Cuomo said Tuesday.

As of May 25, more than half of New York adults ages 18 are vaccinated against COVID.