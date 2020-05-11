WATCH: Gov. Cuomo gives an update on coronavirus cases in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York nursing homes must start twice-weekly coronavirus testing for all staffers and will no longer be sent COVID-19 patients leaving hospitals, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday after facing criticism over the handling of nursing facility outbreaks. New York City is responding to complaints about racial disparities in enforcement of social distancing by ramping up a corps of city workers to try to keep people in line without involving police.

Here are the latest coronavirus developments in New York: