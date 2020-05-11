WATCH: Gov. Cuomo gives an update on coronavirus cases in NY

Breaking News
by: Evan Anstey

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo will deliver his daily coronavirus briefing from the Rochester Regional Health Riedman Campus Training Center on Monday.

Watch his conference in the video player above.

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

