Gov. Cuomo receives Johnson and Johnson vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a visit to a new COVID-19 vaccination site, Monday, March 15, 2021, at the State University of New York in Old Westbury, (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool)

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

(WIVB) — On Wednesday morning, while visiting a mass vaccination site at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he would be receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19.

Gov. Cuomo, noting his initial skepticism of the Trump administration’s approval of the vaccines, once again reiterated today that he believes all of the vaccines being provided to Americans are safe.

The Governor commented on how after the 9/11 terror attacks, New York was able to rebuild. He says the state will rebuild again after all the damage done by the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now