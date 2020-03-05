Watch: Governor Cuomo gives an update on coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to speak from Albany at 12:30 p.m. to give an update about coronavirus in New York State. Click the player above to watch.

Update:

Governor Cuomo: 22 positive cases of coronavirus in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke Thursday afternoon from Albany to give an update on coronavirus in New York State.

Cuomo says there are now 22 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. Eight of those new cases are connected to the attorney from Westchester County. There are also two people in New York City and one person from Long Island who are all hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Governor says the state is continuing to test for the virus, saying, “The more you test, the higher number you will have.”

Cuomo also encouraged hand washing, saying, “More you can do to contain and limit the spread, the better.”

He reminds New Yorkers that the more people you test, the more positive tests you will have, but people shouldn’t be worried, as most people will have mild or no symptoms.