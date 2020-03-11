WATCH: Governor Cuomo set to make an announcement at 1:45 p.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that beginning March 19, all SUNY and CUNY schools will begin distance learning for the remainder of the spring semester. This is in response to the number of coronavirus cases growing across the state and country.

Right now, there are 212 positive coronavirus cases in New York State. Westchester County is still the hot spot for the virus. There are 121 total positive coronavirus cases there.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to make an announcement at 1:45 p.m. from the Red Room in Albany. Click the player above to see what he has to say.