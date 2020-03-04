WATCH: Governor Cuomo speaks from Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to speak in Albany at 9:45 a.m. this morning.
A third person has just been confirmed to have coronavirus, and it is expected that Cuomo will touch on that topic during his speech.
More fromWETM-TV 18 News:
- County restricts immigration agents after courthouse arrest
- Watkins Glen DRI Fund application period open
- Officials: Couple die in murder-suicide while kids are home
- Bloomberg ends presidential campaign after dismal Super Tuesday
- More people in New York State test positive for coronavirus; SUNY, CUNY students studying abroad to return home