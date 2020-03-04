Breaking News
More people in New York State test positive for coronavirus

WATCH: Governor Cuomo speaks from Albany

Coronavirus
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to speak in Albany at 9:45 a.m. this morning.

A third person has just been confirmed to have coronavirus, and it is expected that Cuomo will touch on that topic during his speech.

