Governor Cuomo issues new Yellow Zones in CNY and WNY

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After the first New Yorker received a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued new Yellow Zones for parts of New York State.

A Yellow Zone is when the positive infection rate is over 3% for the past ten days, or on a rolling seven-day average. Those in new Yellow Zones include:

  • Parts of Oneida County, including Rome and Utica
  • Parts of Niagara County
  • Parts of Genesee County

Maps will be released later this afternoon showing a more defined zone.

Cuomo is reminding people that small gatherings and living room spread is what is causing 74% of the new infection rates across the state.

“That is the problem. The world has changed since the spring. In the spring the problem was going out. The problem now is inviting people over,” Cuomo said. “I get it, but this is where it spreads.”

Cuomo warns that if New Yorkers don’t start controlling the spread, there could be 3,500 more deaths and over 11,000 in the hospital.

Here are the daily COVID-19 numbers for Monday:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now