Gov. Cuomo announces “Say Their Name” police reform

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During his daily briefing Friday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the “Say Their Name” police reform, a legislation he hopes will pass next week.

The legislation contains four cornerstones:

The transparency of prior disciplinary records, known as 50-A

No chokeholds

False race-based 911 report should be considered a hate crime

Attorney General as independent prosecutor for police murders.

He said he hopes this legislation will restores the confidence, respect and trust that citizens need with the police. https://twitter.com/NYGovCuomo/status/1268933968310816769

Cuomo addressed the violence seen in the viral video of the man who was injured after being shoved by police during a protest in Buffalo.

He said the video made him sick to his stomach.

“Why? Why was that necessary? Where was the threat?,” he said. “…And police officers walked by. It’s just fundamentally offensive and frightening.”

On the 97th day since the coronavirus outbreak, Cuomo reported the lowest number of deaths at 42. He said hospitalization rates have also reached their lowest points.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to make an announcement and hold his daily briefing at the State Capitol this morning around 11:30 a.m.