Hochul’s statewide COVID update: Masks, vaccines, and incentives

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul held a press conference to provide a statewide COVID-19 update.

On COVID, Hochul said positivity remains around 3% statewide. “There have been a number of developments, but basically, we’re not in foreign territory. We’ve been down this path before,” she said. Her administration is working with local leaders from areas with high positivity rates—like in the Capital Region and North Country, both over 5%.

On Tuesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked a state requirement that health care workers get vaccinated. Also on Tuesday, Hochul announced appointments to New York’s ethics committee, JCOPE.