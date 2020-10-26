Chemung County officials provide update on COVID-19 amid orange zone orde

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Chris Moss and the Director of the Chemung County Health Department, Peter Buzzetti held a press conference on Monday providing an update on COVID-19 in the county.

With a portion of the county in the orange zone and no school for two weeks, the county is working to build up testing for when schools return.

Gyms, personal care facilities, and barbershops within the orange zone (Elmira, Horseheads, Elmira Heights) are closed for at least two weeks until the Governor makes a decision regarding the next step.

The press conference comes after the county announcd three COVID-19 deaths over the weekend.