Chemung County officials provide update on COVID-19 amid orange zone orde

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Chris Moss and the Director of the Chemung County Health Department, Peter Buzzetti held a press conference on Monday providing an update on COVID-19 in the county.

With a portion of the county in the orange zone and no school for two weeks, the county is working to build up testing for when schools return.

Gyms, personal care facilities, and barbershops within the orange zone (Elmira, Horseheads, Elmira Heights) are closed for at least two weeks until the Governor makes a decision regarding the next step.

The press conference comes after the county announcd three COVID-19 deaths over the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now