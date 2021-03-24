WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference to discuss the first positive case of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in New York State on March 2, 2020 in New York City. – Governor Andrew Cuomo said March 2, 2020 he expects the new coronavirus is spreading in New York, a global hub of commerce and finance, as it deals with its first confirmed case.”I’ve been saying for many days, it’s not if but when. We’re New York. This is a global situation,” he said on CNN.The city’s first confirmed coronavirus case was detected in a health care worker, a 39-year-old woman who tested positive after returning from Iran. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

NEW YORK CITY, (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing Wednesday to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response efforts.

New numbers

Wednesday’s coronavirus data in New York is as follows:

207,496 COVID-19 tests reported Tuesday

7,278 new cases

3.51% overall positivity rate

71 new deaths statewide

4,641 hospitalized

918 in ICU

596 intubated

“We peaked post holiday surge and we have come way down from there,” Gov. Cuomo said. “As a matter of fact, we are lower now then before the holiday surge, so we were stable. We went up for the holidays and we’ve now come down to a lower level than before the holidays themselves.”

Vaccination

The governor announced that New York crossed the milestone of 8 million vaccine doses administered statewide.

“Vaccines are everything,” Gov. Cuomo said. “This is the way we beat this situation, this is the way we turn the page this is the way we end this chapter, but we have to do it, and the vaccination process is much harder, and much more complicated than I think anyone really appreciated. It’s a relatively simply process, but the volume is just so large it’s hard.”

The governor said the White House was working on acquiring more vaccine supply, and said the state’s distribution network is ready when supply ramps up.

“April, May, June; the focus will be vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The government side is operational, organizational — the citizen side is you have to come and get it. We have to talk our way through the distrust.”

The governor reinforced the emphasis on equity in the vaccination process, saying Black, Hispanic, and poor communities are still lagging in vaccination rates. The state is partnering with houses of worship and opening pop-up vaccination sites statewide to remedy the situation.

Rebuilding NY

The governor also said that as COVID declines, and vaccination increases, the focus turns to rebuilding New York for a post-COVID world.

“COVID is going to decline, more people vaccinated — we get it under control,” Gov. Cuomo said. “OK now you have to bring New York back. New York is not going to self remedy, the economy is not going to come back on its own. It doesn’t automatically inflate. It is going to be dependent on what we do. We have to rebuild New York we have to stimulate the economy. The public sector has to stimulate the private sector and it is going to be a function of how good we are at doing that.”

The governor said that a pivotal part of rebuilding New York is creating a better infrastructure for public health emergency management and preparing for the next disaster, whether it’s a pandemic, severe weather event, or otherwise.

“Let’s not make the same mistake twice,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Let’s learn the lesson and make the changes to our public health emergency system. We need an emergency management public health capacity that is much more sophisticated than it is now. We have to get serious about a public health emergency management plan. Look at all the things we had to scramble to do and do on the fly here in New York for COVID.”

The governor announced a citizen public health training program for New Yorkers to be informed, educated, and trained for the end of COVID and “the next one.”

“The time to get the training is now,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Cornell University has created a curriculum that is eight sessions, 16 hours of self-paced content. It’s interactive sessions where you hear Cornell professors, SUNY professors, and national experts the most up-to-date information to educate yourself. Cornell has done a fantastic job. The curriculum talks about COVID-19, preventing COVID-19, but remember COVID-19 is the third coronavirus we faced. SARS, MERS, COVID, are all coronavirus.”

The governor said New Yorkers who complete the course will be certified and could ultimately help their community in the event of another pandemic or public health emergency.

“Why wouldn’t you want to inform yourself after the hell we just went through?” Gov. Cuomo said. “The best person to protect you is you, an informed you — it’s about information and knowledge. The information and the knowledge, I think, will help reduce anxiety and restore a sense of control.

The governor said the course is free for New Yorkers, and folks interested can register online.

“I expect another pandemic,” Gov. Cuomo said. “You look at that timeline — every few years there was something. I expect it because that’s what history tells us.”

On Monday, the governor announced that vaccine eligibility would expand to include those who are 50 years old and older. That went into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

During that Monday briefing, the governor said he would not comment on the ongoing investigations into his conduct, or allegations made against Rep. Tom Reed.

