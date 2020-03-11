WATCH LIVE: New York State battling more than 100 cases of coronavirus

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – A number of new cases of coronavirus were discovered in New York State brings the total number of cases to over 100. Most of the cases are centered in the Westchester County community of New Rochelle. Governor Cuomo has set up a containment area around the community and the National Guard is helping with food deliveries and cleaning public spaces.

These are not the only cases as the virus has spread to communities across the state. The state is aggressively fighting the spread of coronavirus with a number of protocols in place to protect those most vulnerable to the virus such as first responders.

We will continue to update you on the spread of the coronavirus and what is being done to fight the virus every week in a digital special.