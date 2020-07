The briefing is scheduled to start at 1:30 pm and should show in the player below

Harrisburg, PA (WETM) – Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will be providing an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania and will be discussing universal testing for COVID-19 in nursing homes across the Keystone State.

On June 8, Secretary of Health Dr. Levine ordered nursing homes to complete and report universal testing for COVID-19 at least once by July 24.