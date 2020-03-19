Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce helping local businesses

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Businesses and organizations throughout the Finger Lakes region are invited to share updates to their operations directly with consumers through a new Facebook page launched Wednesday by the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce.

“FLX To-Go” can be found at www.facebook.com/flxtogo and features a running list of posts and shares from restaurants, bars, farms, school districts, hospitals, and more of updates to their typical practices required by social distancing and mandated operations restrictions.

“People want to support small businesses through a difficult period like this, and they need to know how to access needed services when there are interruptions or changes to the way those services are provided,” said Rebekah Carroll, Executive Director of the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce. “FLX To-Go is our way of helping connect businesses and organizations with the public quickly and effectively.”

Carroll said businesses and organizations with changes to announce should be sure to let the Chamber know. They can do this in one of a few ways:

1. Post the update on their own Facebook page and tag “FLX To-Go.”

2. Send the update to FLX To-Go via Facebook Messenger.

3. Send the update to the Chamber at rebekah@watkinsglenchamber.com.

From there, the Chamber will share all verified information on an ongoing basis.

For consumers’ part, Carroll says people should like the FLX To-Go page and share, like or comment on the content that’s posted. That will keep the information being shared at the top of users’ News Feed.

“Whether you’re adding a delivery option to meet the needs of people who aren’t able to leave their homes easily or safely, or changing the way important community services are being provided, FLX To-Go should be added to every business and organization’s media list so these important announcements can be shared far and wide,” Carroll added.

Contributors to FLX To-Go need not be members of the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce, nor do they need to be based in Watkins Glen.

“Our goal is to provide a channel for all area businesses because when we all work together through a challenging period like this one, the community emerges stronger in the end,” Carrol said.