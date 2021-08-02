Watkins Glen Italian-American Festival offering COVID vaccines

FILE – In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia. U.S. health officials say Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a potentially dangerous neurological reaction. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday, July 12 that it has received reports of 100 people who got the shot developing an immune system disorder that can causes muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Italian-American Festival is partnering with the Schuyler County Health Department to offer free Johnson & Johnson vaccines during the event.

The vaccine will be available during the festival on Saturday, August 14 from 1-3 p.m. at the Clute Park Pavilion.

“I am thrilled the event is able to happen again this year!” shared Schuyler County Public Health Director Annmarie Flanagan. “The dedication of all the members of the Italian American Festival planning committee who worked so hard to make this event possible, is truly appreciated.”