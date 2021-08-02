Watkins Glen Italian-American Festival offering COVID vaccines

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Italian-American Festival is partnering with the Schuyler County Health Department to offer free Johnson & Johnson vaccines during the event.
The vaccine will be available during the festival on Saturday, August 14 from 1-3 p.m. at the Clute Park Pavilion.
“I am thrilled the event is able to happen again this year!” shared Schuyler County Public Health Director Annmarie Flanagan. “The dedication of all the members of the Italian American Festival planning committee who worked so hard to make this event possible, is truly appreciated.”