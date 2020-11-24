Waverly holding COVID-19 testing site for 100 people

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Waverly will be hosting a COVID-19 testing site at the Elm Street School gymnasium on Wednesday, Nov. 25 for village or school district residents from 12-4 p.m.

Visitors must schedule an appointment by calling the Waverly Central School District at 607-565-2841 and no walk-ups will be accepted.

The site will be focused towards emergency services personnel, senior citizens, and college students returning home for the holiday, but the site is open to all who register before the 100 spots fill up.

The testing available will be a self-swab test of the lower nasal cavity and will be run by Greater Valley EMS.