“We are making progress.” Gov. Cuomo updates NY on vaccine effort

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

(WETM) – In the past seven days, 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered, nearly one-fifth of those were in the last 24 hours.

“We’re making great progress in our efforts to get every New Yorker vaccinated, but the rate of people getting vaccines is slowing,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine side is available – it’s been tested, it’s safe and it won’t cost anything to get. We have a vast distribution network in place to get shots in arms and now every eligible adult can walk into a mass vaccination site without an appointment to get vaccinated. Nothing is standing in your way, so go get the vaccine. It’s the best way to help one another and it is the ultimate weapon to win the war against COVID.”

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccinefinder.org to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Additionally, the provisions that restricted access to specific providers or created penalties for vaccinations given to individuals outside of the required prioritization groups earlier in the process are repealed, to reflect open access for New Yorkers age 16 and over at all sites.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 15,389,526

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 218,676

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,283,170

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 46.0%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 34.1%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 542,192 4,454 407,421 5,475 Central New York 446,006 2,740 361,474 5,583 Finger Lakes 558,078 4,628 428,613 5,795 Long Island 1,161,910 26,597 839,406 33,936 Mid-Hudson 974,407 7,410 692,297 12,756 Mohawk Valley 219,786 1,906 175,442 2,127 New York City 4,185,866 30,869 3,035,336 60,438 North Country 204,198 855 176,492 1,594 Southern Tier 290,797 2,552 230,512 3,308 Western New York 596,229 4,664 448,264 8,322 Statewide 9,179,469 86,675 6,795,257 139,334



1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970 Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28 828,000 737,080 1,565,080 10,536,050 Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04 819,800 569,905 1,389,705 11,925,755 Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/12 1,068,455 658,770 1,727,225 13,652,980 Week 18 Dosesarriving 04/12 – 04/18 763,825 774,825 1,538,650 15,191,630 Week 19 Dosesarriving 04/12 – 04/18 738,340 507,620 1,245,960 16,437,590

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.