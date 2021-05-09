“We continue to make steady progress.” Gov. Cuomo updates on NYS COVID vaccine program

(WETM) – More than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in New York State last week, 149,543 in the past 24 hours. The week 21 allocation of 1,008,050 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving today.

“We continue to make steady progress in our vaccination efforts thanks to our robust distribution network across the state and our dedicated providers, who work day and night to get more shots into people’s arms,” Governor Cuomo said. “Almost half of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but we still have more work to do to reach the end of the tunnel, and we remain committed to making sure the distribution is equitable and our sites accessible. I encourage everyone who still needs to get their shot to do so quickly because we are still in a footrace against the infection rate, and we’ve seen what this virus is capable of when the infection rate starts to overtake us.”

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 16,714,259

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 149,543

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,070,930

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 60.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 48.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 48.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 38.7%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 568,367 2,672 467,997 6,769 Central New York 462,730 1,897 401,783 3,509 Finger Lakes 581,183 2,855 487,975 6,777 Long Island 1,240,622 7,970 954,132 11,925 Mid-Hudson 1,020,603 4,524 797,024 10,257 Mohawk Valley 227,208 894 194,195 2,549 New York City 4,397,812 21,787 3,477,974 56,749 North Country 209,298 451 188,106 718 Southern Tier 301,190 1,153 255,198 1,827 Western New York 619,781 3,155 495,772 7,156 Statewide 9,628,794 47,358 7,720,156 108,236

Region Total Doses Received Total Doses Administered % of Total Doses Administered/Received Capital Region 1,222,360 1,003,404 82.1% Central New York 901,035 822,649 91.3% Finger Lakes 1,162,465 1,036,156 89.1% Long Island 2,384,135 2,128,456 89.3% Mid-Hudson 1,915,780 1,742,089 90.9% Mohawk Valley 502,465 411,226 81.8% New York City 8,507,865 7,578,541 89.1% North Country 435,405 390,097 89.6% Southern Tier 611,535 537,643 87.9% Western New York 1,222,390 1,063,998 87.0% Statewide 18,865,435 16,714,259 88.6%



1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 1/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4Doses arriving 1/04 – 1/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5Doses arriving 1/11 – 1/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6Doses arriving1/18- 1/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7Doses arriving1/25 – 1/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8Doses arriving2/01 – 2/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9Doses arriving2/8 – 2/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12Doses arriving3/01 – 3/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 3/08 – 3/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 3/15 – 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970 Week 15 Doses arriving 3/22 – 3/28 828,000 737,080 1,565,080 10,536,050 Week 16 Doses arriving 3/29 – 4/04 819,800 569,905 1,389,705 11,925,755 Week 17 Doses arriving 4/05 – 4/12 1,068,455 658,770 1,727,225 13,652,980 Week 18 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18 763,825 774,825 1,538,650 15,191,630 Week 19 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18 738,340 507,620 1,245,960 16,437,590 Week 20 Dosesarriving 4/19 – 5/02 757,005 662,790 1,419,795 17,857,385 Week 21 Dosesarrived 5/03 – 5/09 451,100 556,950 1,008,050 18,865,435

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.