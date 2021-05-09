“We continue to make steady progress.” Gov. Cuomo updates on NYS COVID vaccine program

(WETM) – More than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in New York State last week, 149,543 in the past 24 hours. The week 21 allocation of 1,008,050 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving today.
“We continue to make steady progress in our vaccination efforts thanks to our robust distribution network across the state and our dedicated providers, who work day and night to get more shots into people’s arms,” Governor Cuomo said. “Almost half of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but we still have more work to do to reach the end of the tunnel, and we remain committed to making sure the distribution is equitable and our sites accessible. I encourage everyone who still needs to get their shot to do so quickly because we are still in a footrace against the infection rate, and we’ve seen what this virus is capable of when the infection rate starts to overtake us.”
All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN
Total doses administered – 16,714,259
Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 149,543
Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,070,930
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 60.0%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 48.4%
Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 48.2%
Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 38.7%
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|Capital Region
|568,367
|2,672
|467,997
|6,769
|Central New York
|462,730
|1,897
|401,783
|3,509
|Finger Lakes
|581,183
|2,855
|487,975
|6,777
|Long Island
|1,240,622
|7,970
|954,132
|11,925
|Mid-Hudson
|1,020,603
|4,524
|797,024
|10,257
|Mohawk Valley
|227,208
|894
|194,195
|2,549
|New York City
|4,397,812
|21,787
|3,477,974
|56,749
|North Country
|209,298
|451
|188,106
|718
|Southern Tier
|301,190
|1,153
|255,198
|1,827
|Western New York
|619,781
|3,155
|495,772
|7,156
|Statewide
|9,628,794
|47,358
|7,720,156
|108,236
|Region
|Total Doses Received
|Total Doses Administered
|% of Total Doses Administered/Received
|Capital Region
|1,222,360
|1,003,404
|82.1%
|Central New York
|901,035
|822,649
|91.3%
|Finger Lakes
|1,162,465
|1,036,156
|89.1%
|Long Island
|2,384,135
|2,128,456
|89.3%
|Mid-Hudson
|1,915,780
|1,742,089
|90.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|502,465
|411,226
|81.8%
|New York City
|8,507,865
|7,578,541
|89.1%
|North Country
|435,405
|390,097
|89.6%
|Southern Tier
|611,535
|537,643
|87.9%
|Western New York
|1,222,390
|1,063,998
|87.0%
|Statewide
|18,865,435
|16,714,259
|88.6%
|
|1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 1/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4Doses arriving 1/04 – 1/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5Doses arriving 1/11 – 1/17
|221,315
|119,925
|341,240
|1,588,585
|Week 6Doses arriving1/18- 1/24
|250,400
|462,395
|712,795
|2,301,380
|Week 7Doses arriving1/25 – 1/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8Doses arriving2/01 – 2/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9Doses arriving2/8 – 2/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28
|393,530
|305,780
|699,310
|5,229,950
|Week 12Doses arriving3/01 – 3/07
|1,020,660
|290,500
|1,311,160
|6,541,110
|Week 13 Doses arriving 3/08 – 3/14
|618,880
|526,415
|1,145,295
|7,686,405
|Week 14 Doses arriving 3/15 – 3/21
|699,790
|584,775
|1,284,565
|8,970,970
|Week 15 Doses arriving 3/22 – 3/28
|828,000
|737,080
|1,565,080
|10,536,050
|Week 16 Doses arriving 3/29 – 4/04
|819,800
|569,905
|1,389,705
|11,925,755
|Week 17 Doses arriving 4/05 – 4/12
|1,068,455
|658,770
|1,727,225
|13,652,980
|Week 18 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18
|763,825
|774,825
|1,538,650
|15,191,630
|Week 19 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18
|738,340
|507,620
|1,245,960
|16,437,590
|Week 20 Dosesarriving 4/19 – 5/02
|757,005
|662,790
|1,419,795
|17,857,385
|Week 21 Dosesarrived 5/03 – 5/09
|451,100
|556,950
|1,008,050
|18,865,435
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.
New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.