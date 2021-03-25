“We must remain vigilant.” Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID cases in the state

(WETM) – While New York has made significant progress amid the pandemic, Gov. Cuomo says New Yorkers cannot let their guard down yet.
“While New Yorkers have made incredible progress, we must remain vigilant in light of the variants that pose a threat to our progress,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our vaccination rates increase every day, showing a monumental step in the right direction, but we should all continue to practice the actions we know stop the spread of COVID: wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands. We’ve made it this far remaining New York Tough and until the day this war is won, we must all continue to be strong, smart and disciplined.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 268,276
- Total Positive – 8,081
- Percent Positive – 3.01%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.37%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,600 (-41)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 610
- Hospital Counties – 48
- Number ICU – 931 (+13)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 583 (-13)
- Total Discharges – 158,748 (+575)
- Deaths – 45
- Total Deaths – 40,141
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|107
|0.01%
|32%
|Central New York
|39
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|119
|0.01%
|42%
|Long Island
|806
|0.03%
|33%
|Mid-Hudson
|549
|0.02%
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|51
|0.01%
|39%
|New York City
|2,670
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|15
|0.00%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|76
|0.01%
|49%
|Western New York
|168
|0.01%
|39%
|Statewide
|4,600
|0.02%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|238
|196
|21%
|Central New York
|262
|176
|31%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|251
|39%
|Long Island
|846
|670
|22%
|Mid-Hudson
|683
|408
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|72
|26%
|New York City
|2,596
|2,025
|22%
|North Country
|61
|36
|51%
|Southern Tier
|126
|73
|44%
|Western New York
|545
|311
|44%
|Statewide
|5,851
|4,218
|29%
Yesterday, 268,276 test results were reported to New York State, and 3.01 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Capital Region
|2.04%
|2.13%
|2.18%
|Central New York
|0.95%
|0.93%
|0.91%
|Finger Lakes
|1.80%
|1.86%
|1.89%
|Long Island
|4.37%
|4.38%
|4.41%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.69%
|4.76%
|4.74%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.86%
|1.84%
|1.73%
|New York City
|4.08%
|4.14%
|4.18%
|North Country
|1.52%
|1.44%
|1.31%
|Southern Tier
|0.65%
|0.64%
|0.64%
|Western New York
|2.48%
|2.51%
|2.78%
|Statewide
|3.33%
|3.34%
|3.37%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Bronx
|4.43%
|4.51%
|4.69%
|Brooklyn
|4.03%
|4.33%
|4.39%
|Manhattan
|2.51%
|2.60%
|2.86%
|Queens
|4.46%
|4.81%
|5.03%
|Staten Island
|4.29%
|4.75%
|4.84%
Of the 1,809,837 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|22,214
|73
|Allegany
|2,995
|6
|Broome
|16,295
|41
|Cattaraugus
|4,699
|16
|Cayuga
|5,557
|12
|Chautauqua
|7,792
|36
|Chemung
|6,705
|29
|Chenango
|2,700
|14
|Clinton
|4,061
|6
|Columbia
|3,623
|9
|Cortland
|3,363
|7
|Delaware
|1,834
|17
|Dutchess
|25,282
|150
|Erie
|71,439
|389
|Essex
|1,420
|2
|Franklin
|2,270
|8
|Fulton
|3,680
|16
|Genesee
|4,709
|24
|Greene
|2,896
|12
|Hamilton
|292
|1
|Herkimer
|4,727
|3
|Jefferson
|5,153
|18
|Lewis
|2,242
|9
|Livingston
|3,756
|12
|Madison
|4,029
|12
|Monroe
|55,674
|213
|Montgomery
|3,470
|22
|Nassau
|163,785
|701
|Niagara
|16,186
|56
|NYC
|807,473
|4,033
|Oneida
|20,604
|35
|Onondaga
|33,805
|69
|Ontario
|6,210
|21
|Orange
|41,825
|198
|Orleans
|2,559
|4
|Oswego
|6,484
|25
|Otsego
|2,787
|12
|Putnam
|9,218
|32
|Rensselaer
|9,777
|38
|Rockland
|42,556
|172
|Saratoga
|13,034
|61
|Schenectady
|11,586
|63
|Schoharie
|1,376
|4
|Schuyler
|906
|1
|Seneca
|1,768
|8
|St. Lawrence
|5,865
|8
|Steuben
|5,813
|22
|Suffolk
|178,077
|743
|Sullivan
|5,336
|32
|Tioga
|3,055
|15
|Tompkins
|3,777
|20
|Ulster
|11,528
|83
|Warren
|3,099
|20
|Washington
|2,582
|13
|Wayne
|4,742
|19
|Westchester
|117,068
|404
|Wyoming
|3,031
|9
|Yates
|1,048
|3
Yesterday, 45 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State – the lowest one-day death toll since November 27, 2020 – bringing the total to 40,141. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|10
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|5
|Manhattan
|5
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|3
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|1
|Otsego
|1
|Queens
|9
|Richmond
|1
|Rockland
|1
|Suffolk
|3
|Westchester
|1