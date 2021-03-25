“We must remain vigilant.” Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID cases in the state

February 15, 2021- Albany, NY- Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a press briefing (Darren McGee- Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

(WETM) – While New York has made significant progress amid the pandemic, Gov. Cuomo says New Yorkers cannot let their guard down yet.

“While New Yorkers have made incredible progress, we must remain vigilant in light of the variants that pose a threat to our progress,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our vaccination rates increase every day, showing a monumental step in the right direction, but we should all continue to practice the actions we know stop the spread of COVID: wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands. We’ve made it this far remaining New York Tough and until the day this war is won, we must all continue to be strong, smart and disciplined.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 268,276
  • Total Positive – 8,081
  • Percent Positive – 3.01%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.37%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,600 (-41)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 610
  • Hospital Counties – 48
  • Number ICU – 931 (+13)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 583 (-13)
  • Total Discharges – 158,748 (+575)
  • Deaths – 45
  • Total Deaths – 40,141

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1070.01%32%
Central New York390.01%32%
Finger Lakes1190.01%42%
Long Island8060.03%33%
Mid-Hudson5490.02%43%
Mohawk Valley510.01%39%
New York City2,6700.03%31%
North Country150.00%57%
Southern Tier760.01%49%
Western New York1680.01%39%
Statewide4,6000.02%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23819621%
Central New York26217631%
Finger Lakes39725139%
Long Island84667022%
Mid-Hudson68340841%
Mohawk Valley977226%
New York City2,5962,02522%
North Country613651%
Southern Tier1267344%
Western New York54531144%
Statewide5,8514,21829%

Yesterday, 268,276 test results were reported to New York State, and 3.01 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region2.04%2.13%2.18%
Central New York0.95%0.93%0.91%
Finger Lakes1.80%1.86%1.89%
Long Island4.37%4.38%4.41%
Mid-Hudson4.69%4.76%4.74%
Mohawk Valley1.86%1.84%1.73%
New York City4.08%4.14%4.18%
North Country1.52%1.44%1.31%
Southern Tier0.65%0.64%0.64%
Western New York2.48%2.51%2.78%
Statewide3.33%3.34%3.37%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Bronx4.43%4.51%4.69%
Brooklyn4.03%4.33%4.39%
Manhattan2.51%2.60%2.86%
Queens4.46%4.81%5.03%
Staten Island4.29%4.75%4.84%

Of the 1,809,837 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany22,21473
Allegany2,9956
Broome16,29541
Cattaraugus4,69916
Cayuga5,55712
Chautauqua7,79236
Chemung6,70529
Chenango2,70014
Clinton4,0616
Columbia3,6239
Cortland3,3637
Delaware1,83417
Dutchess25,282150
Erie71,439389
Essex1,4202
Franklin2,2708
Fulton3,68016
Genesee4,70924
Greene2,89612
Hamilton2921
Herkimer4,7273
Jefferson5,15318
Lewis2,2429
Livingston3,75612
Madison4,02912
Monroe55,674213
Montgomery3,47022
Nassau163,785701
Niagara16,18656
NYC807,4734,033
Oneida20,60435
Onondaga33,80569
Ontario6,21021
Orange41,825198
Orleans2,5594
Oswego6,48425
Otsego2,78712
Putnam9,21832
Rensselaer9,77738
Rockland42,556172
Saratoga13,03461
Schenectady11,58663
Schoharie1,3764
Schuyler9061
Seneca1,7688
St. Lawrence5,8658
Steuben5,81322
Suffolk178,077743
Sullivan5,33632
Tioga3,05515
Tompkins3,77720
Ulster11,52883
Warren3,09920
Washington2,58213
Wayne4,74219
Westchester117,068404
Wyoming3,0319
Yates1,0483

Yesterday, 45 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State – the lowest one-day death toll since November 27, 2020 – bringing the total to 40,141. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx10
Erie2
Kings5
Manhattan5
Montgomery1
Nassau3
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Orange1
Otsego1
Queens9
Richmond1
Rockland1
Suffolk3
Westchester1

