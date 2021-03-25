“We must remain vigilant.” Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID cases in the state

(WETM) – While New York has made significant progress amid the pandemic, Gov. Cuomo says New Yorkers cannot let their guard down yet.

“While New Yorkers have made incredible progress, we must remain vigilant in light of the variants that pose a threat to our progress,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our vaccination rates increase every day, showing a monumental step in the right direction, but we should all continue to practice the actions we know stop the spread of COVID: wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands. We’ve made it this far remaining New York Tough and until the day this war is won, we must all continue to be strong, smart and disciplined.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 268,276

– 268,276 Total Positive – 8,081

– 8,081 Percent Positive – 3.01%

– 3.01% 7 -Day Average Percent Positive – 3.37%

– 3.37% Patient Hospitalization – 4,600 (-41)

– 4,600 (-41) Patients Newly Admitted – 610

– 610 Hospital Counties – 48

– 48 Number ICU – 931 (+13)

– 931 (+13) Number ICU with Intubation – 583 (-13)

– 583 (-13) Total Discharges – 158,748 (+575)

– 158,748 (+575) Deaths – 45

– 45 Total Deaths – 40,141

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 107 0.01% 32% Central New York 39 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 119 0.01% 42% Long Island 806 0.03% 33% Mid-Hudson 549 0.02% 43% Mohawk Valley 51 0.01% 39% New York City 2,670 0.03% 31% North Country 15 0.00% 57% Southern Tier 76 0.01% 49% Western New York 168 0.01% 39% Statewide 4,600 0.02% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 238 196 21% Central New York 262 176 31% Finger Lakes 397 251 39% Long Island 846 670 22% Mid-Hudson 683 408 41% Mohawk Valley 97 72 26% New York City 2,596 2,025 22% North Country 61 36 51% Southern Tier 126 73 44% Western New York 545 311 44% Statewide 5,851 4,218 29%

Yesterday, 268,276 test results were reported to New York State, and 3.01 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 2.04% 2.13% 2.18% Central New York 0.95% 0.93% 0.91% Finger Lakes 1.80% 1.86% 1.89% Long Island 4.37% 4.38% 4.41% Mid-Hudson 4.69% 4.76% 4.74% Mohawk Valley 1.86% 1.84% 1.73% New York City 4.08% 4.14% 4.18% North Country 1.52% 1.44% 1.31% Southern Tier 0.65% 0.64% 0.64% Western New York 2.48% 2.51% 2.78% Statewide 3.33% 3.34% 3.37%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Bronx 4.43% 4.51% 4.69% Brooklyn 4.03% 4.33% 4.39% Manhattan 2.51% 2.60% 2.86% Queens 4.46% 4.81% 5.03% Staten Island 4.29% 4.75% 4.84%

Of the 1,809,837 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 22,214 73 Allegany 2,995 6 Broome 16,295 41 Cattaraugus 4,699 16 Cayuga 5,557 12 Chautauqua 7,792 36 Chemung 6,705 29 Chenango 2,700 14 Clinton 4,061 6 Columbia 3,623 9 Cortland 3,363 7 Delaware 1,834 17 Dutchess 25,282 150 Erie 71,439 389 Essex 1,420 2 Franklin 2,270 8 Fulton 3,680 16 Genesee 4,709 24 Greene 2,896 12 Hamilton 292 1 Herkimer 4,727 3 Jefferson 5,153 18 Lewis 2,242 9 Livingston 3,756 12 Madison 4,029 12 Monroe 55,674 213 Montgomery 3,470 22 Nassau 163,785 701 Niagara 16,186 56 NYC 807,473 4,033 Oneida 20,604 35 Onondaga 33,805 69 Ontario 6,210 21 Orange 41,825 198 Orleans 2,559 4 Oswego 6,484 25 Otsego 2,787 12 Putnam 9,218 32 Rensselaer 9,777 38 Rockland 42,556 172 Saratoga 13,034 61 Schenectady 11,586 63 Schoharie 1,376 4 Schuyler 906 1 Seneca 1,768 8 St. Lawrence 5,865 8 Steuben 5,813 22 Suffolk 178,077 743 Sullivan 5,336 32 Tioga 3,055 15 Tompkins 3,777 20 Ulster 11,528 83 Warren 3,099 20 Washington 2,582 13 Wayne 4,742 19 Westchester 117,068 404 Wyoming 3,031 9 Yates 1,048 3

Yesterday, 45 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State – the lowest one-day death toll since November 27, 2020 – bringing the total to 40,141. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: