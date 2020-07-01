Wedding industry amid COVID-19

1  of  2
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – During this time of year, wedding bells would be chiming for happy couples, but the ‘I dos’ have been put on hold due to the coronavirus.

Weddings are a $74 billion industry in the United States. But revenue growth in the year 2020 for the wedding services industry is expected to decline because of the high amount of postponed weddings because of the coronavirus, according to IBIS World.

One local wedding DJ and photographer says that he has not been booked for a single wedding this year but says love is still in the air.

“I have still been doing engagement shoots, and I do actually have one of those pretty much booked in August here in the Finger Lakes again on Seneca Lake, so people are still getting engaged, so that’s good,” said Matthew Norton, Wedding DJ for Retro Vinyl Events.

Though the future remains unclear, Norton says that he already has people speaking with him about starting to look at wedding venues for the year 2021.

“I was just chatting with a guy who is planning this whole 2021 wedding in the Finger Lakes,” said Norton. “So it does look like people are starting at least to look towards the future of next year so, the possibility of getting back to normal.”

