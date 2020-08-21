Weekend wedding must have 50-person limit, court rules

(WIVB) — A New York wedding scheduled for Saturday must have a 50-person limit, even though 175 have been expected to attend.

Earlier this month, a federal judge lifted the 50-person limit for gatherings, in order to allow two weddings more guests.

One of those weddings has already occurred.

“When we reached phase 4 of reopening there may have been a misperception that everything would return to normal,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 is still present in our community and able to easily spread in large gatherings.  Abiding by the 50 person limit helps to slow the spread and protect our community.”

“No one wants to spend their honeymoon time in quarantine or subject their guests to two weeks of isolation,” said Smith.  “Be smart and considerate.  Small celebrations this summer will protect loved ones from this deadly virus.” 

