ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans stores in New York state will begin allowing customers to not wear a mask while shopping starting Thursday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is letting the state’s indoor mask or vaccine requirement for indoor businesses expire tomorrow. The governor said businesses will be allowed to make their own respective decisions for masks.

The state’s indoor mask mandate has been in effect since December 13 and requires masks to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.

Wegmans formerly required both patrons and staff to wear masks right following the implementation of the mandate.

The state has seen a major drop in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks: Fewer than 4,000 new cases were reported statewide Sunday, down from more than 82,000 one month prior. New York’s COVID-19 case rates have reached their lowest level since November 30, ahead of the mandate’s expiration Wednesday.

“90,000 New Yorkers tested positive one month ago,” Gov. Hochul said Wednesday. “Now we’ve witnessed a 93% drop in new cases since then.”

According to the governor’s office, the mask mandate remains in effect for the following: