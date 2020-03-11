Wegmans limiting purchases of COVID-19 related products

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – Wegmans is limiting the number of certain items individuals can purchase related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a letter on the company website.

To help ensure the availability of high-demand items for all customers, we are limiting the purchase of the products below. We continue to receive shipments of these products and are sending them out to stores as soon as they arrive.”

Restrictions have been placed on the following items:

Limit of 4 each per order

  • Wegmans purified, distilled, and spring water, 1 gallon

Limit of 3 each per order

  • Hand sanitizer
  • Rubbing alcohol
  • Alcohol wipes and prep pads
  • Hydrogen peroxide

Limit of 2 each per order

  • All Wegmans disinfecting wipes, 75 count
  • All Clorox disinfecting wipes
  • All Lysol disinfecting wipes
  • Wegmans towelettes, 40 count
  • Wegmans water, 35 and 24 packs

Limit of 1 each per order

  • Wegmans bath tissue, family pack
  • Wegmans soft bath tissue, family pack

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now