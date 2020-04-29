Weis Markets implements temperature checks for associates in all stores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Weis Markets announced Tuesday, it will use non-contact infrared thermometers to take the temperature of associates before starting work.

This policy is now in effect in all Weis Markets stores along with its distribution center, manufacturing and processing facilities, and store support center. Any associate with an elevated temperature will be sent home.

This measure was implemented as part of the company’s continued efforts to upgrade and refine its existing COVID-19 protection measures to increase cleanliness and minimize personal contact, which include: