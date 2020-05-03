What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 2, 2020, doctors attend a patient inside the intensive care unit for people infected with the new coronavirus, at a hospital in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 2, 2020. A Russian epidemiologist says the sharp increase in coronavirus infection cases recorded over the past week reflects increased testing. Russia on Sunday reported more then ten thousand new cases, nearly double the new cases reported a week ago and the first time the daily tally went into five digits.(AP Photo/Sophia Sandurskaya)

(AP) – Faced with 19,000 coronavirus deaths and counting, the nation’s nursing homes are pushing back against a potential flood of lawsuits with a sweeping lobbying effort.

India reports more than 2,600 infections, its biggest single-day jump, and new coronavirus cases in Russia exceed 10,000 for the first time. Bangladesh also saw its biggest one-day increase.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he was so sick from the coronavirus that doctors had discussed what to say if he had died.

Six months ago, the global tourism industry was celebrating a record year for travel. Now, it’s decimated and facing a recovery that could take years.

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing big changes at th e tradition-bound U.S. Supreme Court.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

Seven nights a week, President Donald Trump’s reelection team is airing live programming online to replace his trademark rallies made impossible for now by the coronavirus pandemic. After more than a month of being cooped up at the White House, Trump plans to participate in a “virtual” town hall from inside the Lincoln Memorial.

Chicago’s mayor is cracking down on house parties that violate Illinois’ stay-a-home order issued to fight the spread of the coronavirus. But New York City’s mayor is praising the city’s residents for adhering to social distancing guidelines.

There was worrying news from Afghanistan, where in a random test of 500 people in Kabul, the capital city, nearly a third tested positive.

___

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.