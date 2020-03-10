‘Wheel of Fortune’ & ‘Jeopardy!’ tape without LIVE audience in wake of Coronavirus fears

HOLLYWOOD, CA (WETM -TV) – Variety, TMZ, and other entertainment news outlets are reporting Monday night “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” will stop taping in front of live audiences – at least for now. The reason? Growing concerns over the coronavirus, as the virus continued to spread across the nation.

The paper also said there is a concern for “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek. Trebek, who last year was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer is dealing with a compromised immune system.

“Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” air back-to-back from 7:00-8:00 p.m. weekdays on WETM-TV.