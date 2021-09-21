Where does New York stand with COVID breakthrough cases?

A seated man wearing a face mask holds a sign pointing to a mobile vaccination clinic on July 16, 2021, along Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. – Covid cases across America are rising in all 50 states as the Delta variant spreads with half the US population yet to be fully vaccinated. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- There hasn’t been as much talk about breakthrough cases of COVID in the past couple of weeks as there had been previously but the New York State Department of Health (DOH) has been keeping tabs.

They said they have been made aware of 66,217 laboratory-confirmed breakthrough COVID cases in fully vaccinated New Yorkers ages 12 or older. This equates to .6% of those fully vaccinated over the age of 12.

On August 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published an analysis, completed by the DOH, on breakthrough cases and the effectiveness of COVID vaccines in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. The analysis found that although the effectiveness of vaccines waned over time, the vaccines still kept the majority of those vaccinated out of the hospital.

“At this important time in the epidemic, we’ve observed a clear increase in cases for unvaccinated and even vaccinated people. Yet these results demonstrate that compared to unvaccinated people, those who are vaccinated remain consistently far more protected against infection and hospitalization,” said DOH’s Dr. Eli Rosenberg, lead author of the report and an associate professor at UAlbany.

As far as hospitalizations to date of breakthrough cases, the DOH said .04% or 5,604 hospitalizations have been reported since the beginning of the year.

New York, as well as 34 other states, and the CDC has been chastised by Johns Hopkins University for not readily providing information on breakthrough cases.

“Absent a centralized federal data infrastructure, states have pursued widely diverse data collection and management systems and approaches. The result: national COVID-19 data have been fragmented, disorganized, unaligned and challenging to summarize and interpret,” the university said.

The CDC said eventually that will change. Data on hospitalizations, ICU admissions, ventilator-use, and other outcomes will be available on the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker or COVID-Net data sources in the future, although there is currently no timeline, according to Press Officer, Scott Pauley.

There is no word from the DOH whether they will be putting breakthrough case information on either its COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker or COVID-19 Workbook.