Which colleges in the Twin Tiers will require booster shots for spring semester?

(WETM) – On Friday New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that all SUNY and CUNY students must receive a COVID-19 booster shot to return to campus in the spring semester.

Students will have until January 15, 2022, to receive their booster shots and must also show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Hochul also announced that SUNY and CUNY faculty must be fully vaccinated.

18 News has checked with local colleges in the Twin Tiers for their requirements going into the spring semester.

SUNY Corning Community College

According to Governor Hochul, all students must receive the COVID-19 booster shot by January 15.

“This is how we ensure these campuses stay open,” said Governor Hochul.

The Governor also announced an on-campus mask requirement going into the new semester, as well as a rule that students bring proof of a negative COVID-19 test before returning. Schools must also have quarantine and isolation policies that are aligned with state and CDC guidelines, as well as report random sampling all semester.

Elmira College

Elmira College tells 18 News they are not implementing a COVID-19 booster shot requirement at this time.

Students will begin the Term II semester in person on January 10, 2022, and will have the opportunity to attend on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinics in January and February 2022.

Students with questions should email the Clarke Health Center at clarkehealth@elmira.edu.

Mansfield University

18 News has reached out to Mansfield University for comment on whether students will be required to receive a COVID-19 booster shot. The university did not require vaccinations for students to start the fall semester and started offering on-campus clinics back in April before students returned home for the summer.

A spokesperson for Mansfield University told 18 News at the end of the fall semester they “did not see any uncontrollable spread of COVID-19 during the fall semester.”

Prior to the start of the fall semester, Mansfield University implemented an updated indoor masking mandate for campus effective Saturday, August 14. COVID-19 testing was required for students living on campus.

Cornell University

Cornell University will require booster shots for all students in the spring semester.

Cornell Provost Michael Kotlikoff announced that all students, faculty, and staff will need to receive a COVID-19 booster shot by January 31 or 30 days after you become eligible. Those who get the booster must upload proof to the Daily Check.

Ithaca College

Ithaca College students are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and faculty were strongly encouraged to receive the vaccine going into the fall semester.

Ithaca College REQUIRES that all enrolled students for the 2021-22 academic year (fall, winter, and spring semesters) MUST receive the COVID-19 vaccine and be fully immunized PRIOR to their arrival for the spring semester. Students who have not submitted vaccine documentation to the Hammond Health Center and have not received a college-approved exception to this requirement WILL NOT be able to complete move-in and/or participate in spring classes/extracurricular activities.

The college has not announced at this time whether booster shots will be required for students.