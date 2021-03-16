Will vaccine supply match demand in the Southern Tier? Local health experts weigh in

(WETM) – Vaccine demand has been high since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, but supply has been a challenge for local health departments. 18 News spoke with health officials from across the Southern Tier, asking them why their vaccination clinics appear to be last minute. They say they are at the mercy of the vaccine shipment.

“I never announce a clinic until I actually have the vaccine in hand,” Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith said. “Some counties got jammed up about a month ago with the snowstorms. They had advertised their clinics and that causes a lot of confusion and work to cancel and reschedule.”

Across the Southern Tier, the vaccination effort has slowly increased as more vaccines become available. Even though the demand is higher than the supply, the counties are ready to vaccinate in mass quantities.

“With the facilities, we have set up right here in Chemung County, if they could provide the vaccine we could get everybody in Chemung County vaccinated,” Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss added.

In Steuben County, officials were receiving about 200 doses per week of the Moderna vaccine a few months ago. Now, supply has increased to 600 per week.

“As a result we’re able to hold a couple of clinics this week,” Smith said.

There are several clinics across the Southern Tier this week including the following:

Chemung County:

March 18, 2021 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. in Big Flats: REGISTRATION OPEN

March 18, 2021 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.in Big Flats: REGISTRATION OPEN

March 19, 2021 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in Big Flats: REGISTRATION OPEN

March 19, 2021 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in Big Flats: REGISTRATION OPEN

Steuben County:

March 18, 2021 in Bath: REGISTRATION OPEN

in Bath: REGISTRATION OPEN March 19, 2021 in Canisteo: REGISTRATION OPEN

Schuyler County:

March 17, 2021: REGISTRATION FULL

Why do different counties receive different vaccine allocations?

“The formula is based on population, and right now it’s not white population but the eligible population,” Schuyler County Executive Timothy O’Hearn said.

While it may be easy to access vaccine clinics that are right down the road, for some populations, like the rural community, it can be a challenge.

“It’s been a two pronged problem. The first has been the supply conducting more remote clinics in either sides of the county, as well as expanding our public transit options to go to increase transportation access,” O’Hearn added.

As more people get vaccinated, public health experts are noticing fewer people are signing up for larger vaccination clinics.

“I will say my clinics are not filling up as fast as they did…two months ago…you know when I first started receiving my allocations,” Smith continued.

This tells officials that residents may be getting vaccinated elsewhere, either at private facilities, like primary care physicians or pharmacies, or they may be traveling out of the county to be vaccinated. Even though vaccines are getting into arms, it is important to maintain those safety precautions.

“We just want to be careful I mean everybody’s worked so hard. We don’t want to take a step backward,” Moss concluded.