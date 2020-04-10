Breaking News
Woman accused of licking $1,800 worth of items at California grocery store arrested on felony charge

Jennifer Walker (El Dorado County jail)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (NEXSTAR) – A Northern California woman has been arrested for felony vandalism after she allegedly licked and handled numerous items at a grocery store in South Lake Tahoe.

Police arrested 53-year-old Jennifer Walker, of South Lake Tahoe, Wednesday after a Safeway store employee called to report a woman “licking groceries,” according to a news release

The employee told officers that Walker also put “numerous pieces of jewelry” from the store on her hands before licking it. Walker allegedly loaded her cart with store items that she “had no means to purchase,” police said.

The calculated total value of the goods, which now can’t be sold, was $1,800.

Police booked Walker at the El Dorado County jail.

